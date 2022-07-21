The Proteas put in a gevaarlike allround performance to beat England by 62 runs in the first of three ODIs in Durham on Tuesday night. Playing in scorching heat, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first.

They then scored 333/5 to which England could only reply with 271 all out after some impressive field placing by SA captain Keshav Maharaj and good discipline by his bowlers. SLIMKAT: Keshav Maharaj, left But the foundation for the win was laid by the batters. Remarkably, though, South Africa didn’t hit a single six in their innings. Man of the Match and number three batsman Rassie van der Dussen (with a career best 134 runs off 117 balls) explains that it’s not always a case of ‘go big or go home’.

Instead, he reveals that they have been conditioned by coach Mark Boucher and his coaching staff to adjust their plan. PLANNE: Coach Mark Boucher Van der Dussen explains: “We knew it was a massive outfield - the wind was also strong from one end, so it took the six option out. It would have been a long hit and to try and take on the wind, wouldn’t have been calculated risk. “We knew coming into this game that with the big outfield we were going to have to play smart cricket. We’ve done a lot of conditioning work… it’s part of our game plan to hit space and run hard and get runs off good balls.”