Western Province strengthened their position at the top of the 1Day Challenge standings by claiming their fourth win in as many outings against the Titans at Newlands on Sunday. After wysing the North West Dragons wie’s baas with a three-wicket win on Friday, Province continued to breathe fire on their home ground against their visitors from Pretoria.

And it was once again their bowling attack doing the damage. On Friday, George Linde (4/34) help bowl out the Dragons for just 172, and added a knock of 44 to help the team home with three wickets to spare. Then yesterday, WP again bowled out their visitors cheaply - with Nandre Burger (3/21) and Linde (3/46) spanning saam as the Titans folded for 157.