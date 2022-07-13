Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the 2003 World Cup-winning coach says last weekend’s results which saw Wales, Ireland, Australia and Scotland beat South Africa, New Zealand, England and Argentina respectively have given the northern hemisphere teams a helse boost ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Former England coach Clive Woodward says Wales should have won the series against the Springboks 2-0 already.

CALL: Woodward

Woodward adds: “Wales in particular have produced an astonishing turnaround. They were very poor in the Six Nations and lost at home to Italy for the first time, so to beat the world champions in their own backyard is a remarkable feat.

“I’m sure I wasn’t the only one to think that confidence was misplaced, but Pivac and his team have delivered. They should have won the first Test and then claimed the second.”

Heading into this week’s decider in Cape Town, Wales will be without winger Alex Cuthbert and are also sweating on the fitness of captain Dan Biggar (both with shoulder injuries).