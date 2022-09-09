Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Wolves were lagging them uit as they were ripped apart 4-1 by Napoli in the Champions League in midweek. Klopp’s struggling Reds welcome Bruno Lage’s Wolves to Anfield at 4pm on Saturday on the back of only two wins from their first six Premier League outings.

After watching his team getting smashed in Naples, Klopp says: “We have Wolves on Saturday and they cannot stop laughing, probably. They would say – and I would too – it is the perfect moment to play them [Liverpool].” Lage won’t be vol laggies, though, as he races to get a deal for Diego Costa over the line in time for the clash. WOLVES TARGET: Diego Costa After a delay in getting a work permit for the former Chelsea ace earlier in the week, the 33-year-old free agent had a medical on Thursday.

But Klopp’s problems are bigger than facing the physical Costa. He believes the Reds will have to reinvent themselves after their Napoli horror-show. After trailing 3-0 at half time with the scoreline actually flattering them, Klopp says: “We played bad in the first half but usually we don’t concede three goals. With Alisson in goal, you have to be really bad for that to happen. “It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves. There is a lot of things lacking.”