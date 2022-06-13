The holders and world champions are bottom of Group A1 after two draws and a defeat in their last three matches.

France will have to find a maiden Uefa Nations League win without star midfielder N’Golo Kante when they host Croatia at the Stade de France tonight at 8.45pm.

The most recent result was Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Austria in Vienna, thanks a late Kylian Mbappe equaliser.

And with Mbappe admitting after the game that he is not 100 percent fit, coach Didier Deschamps was greeted with news that Kante was allowed to leave the Les Bleus squad at the weekend ahead of their showdown with the third-placed team in the group.

In tonight’s other group game, leaders Denmark can take control of the pool by beating second-placed Austria in Copenhagen.