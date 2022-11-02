Thursday’s T20 World Cup virtual knockout match between the Proteas and Pakistan is a big one for both captains.
While South Africa’s Temba Bavuma has been under the microscope because of his poor batting form, his opposite number Babar Azam is netso – if not deeper – innie toilet.
With his team on the verge of elimination – currently two points behind second-placed India with two matches to play – they simply can’t lose this one.
And with Azam scoring only eight runs in three matches opening the batting at the tournament, Pakistan – like SA – need their captain to up his game.
Allrounder Shadab Khan, though, backs his captain saying: “He’s a world-class player, no doubt about that.
“But he’s human also. Sometimes humans make mistakes, but he’s our leader, he’s our best captain. He supports us, so we have to support him now. It’s just three games… He’s one shot away.”