Thursday’s T20 World Cup virtual knockout match between the Proteas and Pakistan is a big one for both captains. While South Africa’s Temba Bavuma has been under the microscope because of his poor batting form, his opposite number Babar Azam is netso – if not deeper – innie toilet.

With his team on the verge of elimination – currently two points behind second-placed India with two matches to play – they simply can’t lose this one. And with Azam scoring only eight runs in three matches opening the batting at the tournament, Pakistan – like SA – need their captain to up his game. Allrounder Shadab Khan, though, backs his captain saying: “He’s a world-class player, no doubt about that.