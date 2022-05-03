The Stormers won their eighth home match in a row at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, beating top-of-the-table Leinster 20-13. But despite klapping the Irish giants, coach John Dobson admits the Stormers dressing room was not a happy one.

The reason for their disappointment was that they had dropped from second on the log to fourth after failing to bag a bonus point win. Dobson explains: “Some of the errors we made, whether it was discipline or lineout we could have gotten the fourth try…” DISAPPOINTED: John Dobson He adds: “We were our own enemy in certain areas...”

As it stands, though, the Stormers are tied on 56 log points with Munster in second and Sharks in third. Still, the Stormers could have been further down the table against a Leinster side that gave it their all and at one stage looked like they would become the first European side to beat the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium. But they got the skrik of their lives when Stormers fullback Warrick Gelant found a gap from kickoff to put Ruhan Nel into space for the first try of the match. The TMO, though, ruled that Deon Fourie blocked a would-be tackler and the try did not stand.

BATTLING: Stormers’ JJ Kotze That sort of running rugby was false advertisement for what followed, as the two teams went at each other hard. In fact, after Leinster enjoyed a 6-3 lead at the break, the first try of the match came in the 45th minute when Gelant dove over in the corner (8-6). Eight minutes later, Seabelo Senatla beat Leinster’s expert scramble defence on the side time of asking to slaan ‘n bollemakiesie in the same corner (13-6).