Damian Willemse will be out to dazzle the United Rugby Championships (URC) bottom team Zebre when he makes his 50th Stormers appearance on Sunday.

Willemse is still only 23, but the multi-talented backline ace be looking to show off his full range of skills after explaining his new role in team.

The Springbok ace has turned out at flyhalf, fullback and most recently is flourishing as a playmaking inside centre.

And no matter where coach John Dobson decides to play him when he names his match-23 today for the clash at Stellenbosch’s Danie Craven Stadium, Willemse says he is loving life as the joker in the backline.

He explains: “I’ve been really enjoying the role, and I think it’s really developed my skill-set. Coming from the end-of-year tour with the Springboks, I learnt a lot there.

“So, I really think I made a lot of strides in my game. A lot of people are thinking that I should settle into one role, but, as I’ve said numerous times, I am enjoying the role.

“Some people might see it as a negative, but I’m trying to be as positive and open-minded about it as I can.”

Dobson revealed that Willemse’s backline partner in crime Warrick Gelant is back in the mix after tweaking his hamstring ahead of their 19-17 defeat in Connacht last time out.

Centre Dan du Plessis has a concussion test ahead of the match.

Weekend URC fixtures

Saturday: Bulls v Munster (4.05pm), Ulster v Leinster (9.35pm)

Sunday: Lions v Cardiff Blues (4pm).

