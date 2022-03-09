Damian Willemse looks set to be Frans Steyn’s successor as the Springboks’ next backline utility.

Steyn’s ability to cover at fullback, centre and flyhalf may have hindered his early career, but his worth has come to fore in recent years.

Willemse’s career has also been in danger of drifting after being moved around the park regularly.

But Stormers backline coach Dawie Snyman hints that the Boks have a plan for the multi-talented 23-year-old.

He told reporters: “The thing about Damian is that he is a great rugby player. You can play him on the wing, at centre or at fullback and he will perform.

“When we were at Connacht, we were lucky enough to have [Springbok assistant coach] Felix Jones with us. So, we are constantly in discussions with where they see Damian.

“At this stage, he fulfils two roles for us: that’s the inside centre and fullback role.

“He can also cover 10 for us, but we really want to give him an opportunity so he can challenge for a No.1 spot in both of those positions and then he can step up to the Springboks.”

