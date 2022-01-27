Former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is “open” to joining Arsenal on loan before the current January transfer window shuts on Monday.

The Dutchman is said to be unsettled at Paris St Germain and is keen on a return to the Premier League.

The Gunners are looking for central midfield options and have also been linked to Wolves’ Portuguese star Ruben Neves after boss Mikel Arteta meet with club owner Stanley Kroenke earlier this week.

Meanwhile Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele’s agent is reportedly in talks with Chelsea over a January move.

With the France winger’s contract up at the end of the season and no sign of a renewal, the cash-strapped Catalans are looking to score a fee.

Other claims around the widely-reported story also suggest that Champions League holders, the Blues, are keen to snap up Dembele on a free once his deal expires in July.

