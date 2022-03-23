One of two debutants in Western Province’s One Day Cup three-wicket win over the Warriors last time out, Daniel Smith is looking to kick on ahead of their match against the Dolphins today.

Province take the field at Kingsmead against the bottom-of-the-log hosts from Durban at 1pm sitting pretty on the log after two wins from three outings.

Left-handed batsman Smith, 20, is hoping to be in the squad to play the match after scoring 50 in his first List-A match in the encounter against the Warriors.

With the Dolphins lying in wait, Smith says: “I was really happy to make my List A debut [in the last match], it was a good day out.

“Our bowlers did a tremendous job and I’m just happy that me and Mihlali [Mpongwana, who scored an unbeaten 61] could stick it out.

“It’s not ideal that I couldn’t not bat through to the end, but a good start to my list A career.

“Hopefully I can build on this in the future.”

