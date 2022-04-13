Western Province will not rope in their Stormers stars for Friday’s Currie Cup clash against the Free State Cheetahs at 4.45pm at Cape Town Stadium.

Diep innie moeilikheid after just one win in seven outings - that victory coming against the last-placed winless Golden Lions in the first week - WP will host a team that are unbeaten.

And with the Stormers enjoying a week off in the United Rugby Championship, the temptation surely would have been there to ask for some groot name to help them out.

But WP assistant coach Nazeem Adams doesn’t think that will be the case, saying: “At this stage, we are quite happy with the continuity [in our team selection]. I’m not sure who is available, but it won’t be a lot - if any.”

Adams is aware of the big challenge presented by Friday’s visitors, with the Cheetahs having the likes of Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar on their books.

Adams says of the tournament’s second-placed team: “It’s going to be a big challenge, the Cheetahs are unbeaten and most of the teams they beat over 50 points.

“It’s going to be a big challenge, but we’re up for it.”

