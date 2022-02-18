Western Province boss Jerome Paarwater is hoping some of the Stormers’ form rubs off on his sixth out of seven Currie Cup span tackle Griquas in Kimberley at 7pm tonight.

With his group of players training closely with John Dobson’s top-ranked South African team in the United Rugby Championship, Paarwater hopes his team can win their second game of the tournament.

And with prop Neethling Fouche back from injury, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, lock Ben-Jason Dixon and loose forwards Marcel Theunissen and Nama Xaba will all be keen to run out after sitting on the bench in the URC recently.

With his team level on points with their fourth-placed hosts, Paarwater’s manne will go all out to improve their lowly log position and leapfrog Griquas.

RECOVERY: Neethling Fouche

He says: "Playing the Griquas in Kimberley is never easy, so we will have to be as accurate as possible for the full 80 minutes up there.

"We have had two weeks to work on a few aspects of our game and have worked closely with the Stormers squad, which has been good for us.

"The guys coming in are all hungry to show what they have to offer and we are looking forward to seeing how some of the new combinations go.

In other team news, loose forward Junior Pokomela will also make his debut from the replacements bench, having recently recovered from injury.

The only change to the backline sees Kade Wolhuter make his first start of the season at fullback, with Sergeal Petersen shifting to the right wing.

Province: 15 Kade Wolhuter, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Tim Swiel, 9 Godlen Masimla, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Nama Xaba (captain), 5 David Meihuizen, 4 Ben-Jason Dixon, 3 Neethling Fouche, 2 Andre-Hugo Venter, 1 Ali Vermaak. Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Leon Lyons, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Connor Evans, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Thomas Bursey, 22 Sacha Mngomezulu, 23 Ethan James.

