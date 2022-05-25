Western Province know this weekend’s trip to a winless Golden Lions team in the Currie Cup will not be an easy one. With their franchise team’s season in the United Rugby Championship having come to an end last weekend, the Lions are sure to load their Currie Cup team with some name lekkers.

But Province are min gespin, with assistant coach Nazeem Adams saying: “They haven’t won a single game in the tournament to date and will put everything into it. After the game against the Bulls I watched the post-match interviews and I saw the disappointment, they still play for pride. It’s going to be hard, but we are focusing on what we can do. “Our guys will definitely be up for the fight.” PREPARED: WP assistant coach Nazeem Adams Pressed on the possible inclusion of the Lions’ URC players, Adams says: “We just play who are in front of us… “We can only control what we can control… and maybe we get one or two guys back from our URC side as well.”