Western Province believe they’ve turned a corner in their 23-17 Currie Cup win over the Pumas in Nelspruit earlier this month. The victory was only the second of the Cape side’s campaign to date, after nine rounds, and gave them a mathematical chance of still making the top four and the playoffs.

Currently in sixth place on the seven-team log, Province tackle the winless Lions - in seventh - at Ellis Park on the Saturday. Another thrilling chapter of the #CarlingCurrieCup First Division story is in the books 🏆✍️



#ReachForGold #TheChampionWithin @blacklabelsa pic.twitter.com/Evp0qZ8vM0 — Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 25, 2022 Victory for them in that clash will not change their log position, but it could set them up for a thrilling finale to the season. Fullback Tristan Leyds, who turned 25 on Tuesday, says of the win over the Pumas: “We had a tough start and suffered back to back losses throughout the season. We see that as a turnaround period, we put some pride back in the team. Our defence effort towards the end of that game [was superb, we] put in hit after hit.”

#ReachForGold #TheChampionWithin @blacklabelsa pic.twitter.com/Evp0qZ8vM0 — Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) May 25, 2022 It’s a long shot for Province, who trail the fourth-placed Griquas by eight log points and the fifth-placed Pumas by seven.