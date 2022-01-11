Western Province will maak staat on a few experienced Stormers players for their Currie Cup opener against the Golden Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

With the union’s depth being tested to the max, as the Stormers are currently preparing for the return to action in the United Rugby Championship, some of their fringe stars will get to find some form on the domestic front while at the same time helping to mentor the youngsters in the group.

One of those players looking to make a big impact is flyhalf Tim Swiel.

With options in the No.10 jumper aplenty in the Mother City, with Manie Libbok, Kade Wolhuter, Damian Willemse, Sacha Mngomezulu and Swiel all drukking for that jersey, Swiel knows he has to shine whenever he gets the chance - whether for the franchise team or for the union’s team.

HOPEFUL: WP pivot Sacha Mngomezulu

Reunited with junior backline coach Nazeem Adams, Swiel believes the freedom in the Currie Cup will allow him to put his best foot forward.

He explains: “In the last week or so, training with the Currie Cup squad because - it is serious - but at the same time you have a bit more freedom. In the URC defences might be a bit tighter.

“I actually have come down in the last week or so and have felt like the old attacking style [is back]. The coaches are really pushing that brand - the guys have really been pushing ball in play, exciting, running-from-our-own-half rugby.

“I’m really excited about that, I see this as an opportunity to really get the swagger back into the union.”

