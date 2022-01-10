Western Province readied themselves for the start of the Currie Cup season against the Lions at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday with a contact session against the Stormers on the weekend.

With new coaches on both sides of the pitch when Province’s Jerome Paarwater takes charge of the Streeptruie for the first time while the Lions will be bossed by Mziwakhe Nkosi, it is expected that a number of youngsters will take the field in this tournament.

Both unions’ franchise teams are gearing up for the restart of the United Rugby Championship, meaning they will have to rely on their depth.

According to Nkosi, who was named main ou at the Lions last week, it’s not a problem.

He tells the union’s website: “We’re hoping to produce a successful team in terms of this year’s competition. We’re looking at a youthful group with plenty of pedigree in terms of having represented the Junior Springboks and having been successful in the Junior Championships in the past.

“From a franchise perspective, it’s about ensuring we produce players who can graduate to the Vodacom URC team and keep the conveyor belt turning.”

