Western Province lock David Meihuizen has n appeltjie to skil ahead of Friday’s Currie Cup trip to Kimberley to face Griquas.

Meihuizen is set to face the Northern Cape side for the first time since picking up a long-term ankle injury in last August’s 46-25 defeat, should he be named in Jerome Paarwater’s squad later today.

And after two losses in a row to the Hoffe Park outfit, the highly-rated 24-year-old is out to do some damage of his own and help his team leapfrog the fourth-placed Griquas from their lowly sixth-placed position.

Meihuizen says: “I got injured there the last time we played and I’ll be out tp do some damage, so to speak.

“I think about half the team that is going to be playing this week were there for the last defeat and a lot of us are taking it very personally.

“It is a game that we remember with a bad taste in our mouths and we want to make sure that we go up there and rectify the wrongs.”

[email protected]