Western Province coach Salieg Nackerdien believes his side can kick on after their innings and 210-run hammering of neighbours Paarl Rocks in the 4-Day competition at Newlands on the weekend. Captain Kyle Verreynne led from the front, as Province posted 557/5 declared in their first innings.

The skipper scored an unbeaten 201 off just 221 balls in an innings that included six sixes, and shared a 184-run fourth wicket stand with opener Tony de Zorzi, who scored 163 off 241 balls. Province then had a job to do with ball in hand and Tshepo Moreki (3/58) and Dane Paterson (3/41) then teamed up to blow away their visitors for just 202 runs in their first innings - ex-WP ace Stiaan van Zyl top-scoring with 62. The follow-on went even worse for Boland, with Paterson again among the wickets, taking 3/20, as the visitors crumbled for 145 - a hele innings and 210 runs behind WP.

With their first match against the Titans ending in a draw, Province next host the Knights this week. Nackerdien says: “We set it [the victory] up nicely with the bat… and our bowling attack was fantastic taking the 20 wickets we needed. “It’s pleasing to see how these guys worked and the rewards they are getting.”