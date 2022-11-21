Western Province coach Salieg Nackerdien believes his side can kick on after their innings and 210-run hammering of neighbours Paarl Rocks in the 4-Day competition at Newlands on the weekend.
Captain Kyle Verreynne led from the front, as Province posted 557/5 declared in their first innings.
The skipper scored an unbeaten 201 off just 221 balls in an innings that included six sixes, and shared a 184-run fourth wicket stand with opener Tony de Zorzi, who scored 163 off 241 balls.
Province then had a job to do with ball in hand and Tshepo Moreki (3/58) and Dane Paterson (3/41) then teamed up to blow away their visitors for just 202 runs in their first innings - ex-WP ace Stiaan van Zyl top-scoring with 62.
The follow-on went even worse for Boland, with Paterson again among the wickets, taking 3/20, as the visitors crumbled for 145 - a hele innings and 210 runs behind WP.
With their first match against the Titans ending in a draw, Province next host the Knights this week.
Nackerdien says: “We set it [the victory] up nicely with the bat… and our bowling attack was fantastic taking the 20 wickets we needed.
“It’s pleasing to see how these guys worked and the rewards they are getting.”
Nackerdien adds: “The win is very important after the disappointment of T20s’...
“It’s important for the momentum ahead of the Knights game.
“We want to get another win and we want to push hard with the momentum and make the most of it.”