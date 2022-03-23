After just one win in five Currie Cup matches, Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater says his team knows nothing less than victory will do against the Pumas today.

Stepping onto the Cape Town Stadium turf at 3pm in fifth place and eight points behind the fourth-placed Griquas, Paarwater knows his team has a mountain to climb if they want to make the semis.

He says: “If you look at the log, team that’s in front of us Griquas - we have them at home and there are a few home games that we can get points from. [But] we need to step up - we’re not afraid to say we know we need to get a win [against the Pumas].”

To be fair to Paarwater and his team, they only played, and won, one match at home to date and should they go on a winning run at home, they can still make the top four.

He adds: “We are fortunate to have the luxury of having the same team for two games - and we want to feed off that continuity in selection.

“If you look at momentum - we were unlucky against Griquas, and went close against the Cheetahs, so there is an upwards curve and we’re looking forward to what’s coming. They [the Pumas] are also in the same boat as us. Our guys know that nothing less than a win tomorrow will do.”

In today’s other action, the Sharks host the Cheetahs at 5.45pm, with the Lions locking horns with the Bulls at 8pm.

