Western Province and the Stormers are in a helse battle to retain the services of Springbok fullback Warrick Gelant.

With the 26-year-old’s contract expiring in June, coach John Dobson said after the Stormers beat the Bulls 30-26 in the United Rugby Championship two weeks ago that he is “90 percent confident that he will stay on.”

But reports have emerged that the union - who is still locked in a power struggle at administrative level and whose difficult financial situation has been well documented in recent years - is competing with a contract offer of R7.7m per season, according to SARugbymag, from French club Racing 92.

With Gelant having started on the bench in the last two weeks - with Damian Willemse starting in the No.15 jersey - and with former Bulls teammate Trevor Nyakane also at the club, the 10 percent chance Dobson left for the move to go ahead now seems like a much bigger reality.

Gelant, meanwhile, is expected to start when the Stormers tackle the Sharks in the URC at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

