Tshepo Moreki and the rest of Western Province’s bowling attack will smell blood when they take the field against the Warriors in the 1Day Cup at Newlands today (1pm).

The visitors from the Eastern Cape lasted just 24 hours in their season opener against the Lions last Friday, with Sisanda Magala taking 6/55 as the Warriors were bowled out vir slegs 106 runs.

Moreki, who is second only to Magala on the leading wicket-takers list after two rounds with six scalps, will want to emulate the Lion as WP look to strike hard and strike hard first.

Needing a last-ball six by Beuran Hendricks to beat the Lions by one wicket in their match on Sunday, after losing their tournament opener to North West, captain Tony de Zorzi and his Province teammates would not want to leave it late again and therefore have to show their killer instinct from the start.

In today’s other action, Eastern Storm face SWD at 10am, before the Dolphins host the Rocks and the Knights welcome the Lions - both at 1pm.

