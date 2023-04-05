Western Province have received a boost on the injury front with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Angelo Davids in contention for this Saturday’s clash innie Kaap with the Griffons. Utility back Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who can play flyhalf, centre and fullback, was ruled out of last weekend’s first home game of the season for WP – a 32-13 defeat to Griquas – in the Currie Cup.

Winger Davids hasn’t played since starting for the Stormers against the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship (URC) last month. We are back at DHL Stadium on Saturday night. Kick-off against NovaVit Griffons is at 20h30, with the DHL Stormers' Heineken Champions Cup quarterfinal on the big screen from 18h30.



🎟️Get your tickets https://t.co/g6obRfXtYP#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/OrF5V1hAOP — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) April 4, 2023 Both are back training ahead of Saturday’s match at Cape Town Stadium, but Sacha will undergo a head injury assessment before Friday’s team announcement. Hooker Scarra Ntubeni says: “We’ve got a few old-new players back in the team, Sacha, Angelo… a bit of experience and guys who have played URC.”