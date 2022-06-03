Western Province will host Griquas at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch today at 4pm. With WP’s franchise team the Stormers hosting Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship quarterfinal at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, Province had to skuif their kampie and now get to show off their talents in the studentedorpie.

Western Province are already out of the running for the playoffs in the tournament after defeat to the last-placed Lions last weekend left them with a skamele 13 log points after 10 matches. Coach Jerome Paarwater’s span trail the fourth-placed Sharks by 11 points with two games to play, meaning they are playing for spek en boontjies in terms of the log today. RALLY CRY: Jerome Paarwater Province, though, will be out to regain some lost pride.

And Paarwater is hoping the change in venue can bring about a change in results as well. He says: “It is fantastic for us to be playing out here at the Danie Craven Stadium for what should be an entertaining game. “Our players are determined to make the most of every minute out there and show what playing in this jersey means to them.”

Angelo Davids returns among five changes for DHL WP's Carling Currie Cup match against Windhoek Draught Griquas at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday.





Tickets here https://t.co/PMs8w3DIDe#wpjoulekkerding #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/5ia16SFfOA — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) June 2, 2022 Province will be boosted by the return to their team of Angelo Davids, who missed last week’s clash with the Lions after being called up to help the national Sevens team in London. Left wing Davids, in for Ebenezer Tshimanga, is one of five changes to the team who lost 33-10 to the Lions, with Thomas Bursey coming in at scrumhalf for Godlen Masimla being the only other change to the backline. Up front, Keke Morabe comes in for Junior Pokomela at No.8. Pokomela shifts to openside flank, with last week’s captain Nama Xaba not in the team.

DHL WP's Carling Currie Cup clash with Windhoek Draught Griquas has been moved and will kick-off at 16h00 on Friday at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.



While Province have nothing but pride to play for, Griquas are out to cement their top-four spot on the log. In the weekend's other Currie Cup action, Free State host the Pumas at 6pm tonight, with the Sharks welcoming the Lions to Durban on Saturday at 5pm.

Western Province: 15 Tristan Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Cornel Smit, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Tim Swiel (captain), 9 Thomas Bursey, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Junior Pokomela, 5 Ben-Jason Dixon, 4 Simon Miller, 3 Sazi Sandi, 2 Jacques van Zyl, 1 Ali Vermaak. Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 19 Hilton Lobberts, 20 Shaine Orderson, 21 Bobby Alexander, 22 Mnombo Zwelendaba, 23 Ebenezer Tshimanga. TEAM P W L D PD Pts

1 Bulls 11 9 1 1 122 47 2 Cheetahs 10 9 1 0 124 41 3 Griquas 10 5 5 0 35 26

4 Sharks 10 5 4 1 -16 24 5 Pumas 10 4 6 0 41 22 6 WP 10 2 8 0 -92 13