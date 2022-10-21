Western Province were Blitzed out by the Knights in their T20 Challenge clash in Potchefstroom on Thursday. Bowled out for just 116, with Gerald Coetzee claiming career-best bowling figures of 4/22, Province’s batsmen entered the match knowing they’d have to be better than what they were in their first-match defeat to Boland’s Rocks earlier in the week.

Gerald Coetzee starred with the ball as the Free State Knights thrashed the Western Province Blitz by nine wickets in the T20 Challenge. https://t.co/tTutvKRsAf — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) October 20, 2022 But they were even worse this time around, with opener Kyle Verreynne showing some early promise with his knock of 35 off 21 balls, before he was caught behind off Coetzee. LONE STAND: WP batter Verreynne Daniel Smith, who was also caught behind off Coetzee, added 31 runs off as many balls as Province struggled to 116. The Knights were never going to sukkel to get over the line and did so with nine wickets in the bank inside just 14 overs.

