Western Province’s No.11 batsman Beuran Hendricks smashed a six off the final ball of the match to take them over the line against the Lions at the Wanderers on Sunday.

Almost dead and buried at one stage in the 1Day Cup contest, Province needed three runs off the final ball to successfully chase down the 186 all out scored by the hosts.

Hendricks answered the call and smashed Wian Mulder for a maximum to register his team’s first win of the season by one wicket, after losing their tournament opener to the North West Dragons by 17 runs on Friday.

Province, though, have George Linde to thank for the win.

Sukkeling to chase down the Lions’ score, WP were on 35/3 when Linde ask for guard.

The Proteas allrounder then batted with remarkable composure to score a match-winning unbeaten 67 off 87 balls to guide his team home.

At the other end of the pitch, Bjorn Fortuin (3/20) and Sisanda Magala (3/37) tried their best to give Province their second pak slae of the weekend.

Earlier in the match, Province’s Tshepo Moreki (4/41) and his teammates had the Lions in all sorts of trouble at 83/7 before Proteas ace Rassie van der

Dussen (67 runs off 92 balls) and the in-form Magala (57 off 64) joined forces to get them to a respectable 186 all out.

