Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos says his manne must show they aren’t Franse, but dikdinge, when they cross swords with world champions France in Lille tonight (9.15pm).

South Africa enter the clash against Kylian Mbappe and his teammates as heavy underdogs, but Broos believes they have the will to prove that there is fight in this particular dog.

Having challenged his players to “show themselves off” against the French, Broos says last week’s goalless draw against Guinea prepared them well for the battle ahead.

MIDFIELD DYNAMO: N’Golo Kante

Up against the likes of N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, Broos believes it’s SA’s power game that will have to be strong and backs midfielder Mothobi Mvala and rightback Khuliso Mudau - both late additions to the squad - to staan sterk against the Frenchmen.

He explains: “We said before the game [against Guinea] that was why those players [Mvala and Mudau] were with us. We needed experience, we needed power.

“And what I saw against Guinea was that they gave us what we would have liked to see from them.

POSITIVE: Coach Hugo Broos

“And we saw it already against Guinea. I laughed about it but we didn’t play against a football team, it was a basketball team.

“They had seven, eight players of 1.9m [tall]. It’s unbelievable. And players like that have the power.

“But you didn’t see it in the duels. We were there.

“I said to the players that even in the duels, the Guinea players didn’t push us away. And this is also what modern football is about. It’s not only playing, it’s also about power.”

Of France, he says: “We don’t have the chance every day to play against the world champions... and the players from South Africa can show themselves off.”

