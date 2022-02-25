After two dramatic draws in the Premier League this season, there can be only one winner when Chelsea and Liverpool meet in Sunday’s 6.30pm League Cup final.

It promises to be a Wembley whopper of a showdown with the two heavyweights playing to a 1-1 draw at Anfield in August and a 2-2 at Stamford Bridge last month.

But with the Blues on a three-final winning streak - last year’s Champions League and Uefa Super Cup plus the Club World Cup earlier this month - Kai Havertz has a taste for glory and is keen to get his hands on more silverware.

The goal hero in the Champions League final against Manchester City, the German forward says: “We keep on going, we have another competition on Sunday, and we have to focus on that.

ON FIRE: Liverpool's Mo Salah

“It’s crazy, we have another chance to win a trophy.

“It will be a tough game. We are excited. We will put all our plans together and hope we win this game.”

Havertz and his Blues come into the match-up with a 2-0 midweek European win over Lille, while Liverpool are riding high after a 6-0 Premier League pak of Leeds, which lifted them to within three points off leaders Manchester City.

Following braces from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane and neat finishes from centreback pairing Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is in the mood to celebrate.

After the Anfield win, he admits to getting carried away with his celebrations.

He says: “In that moment I got a little bit carried away, obviously it doesn’t happen too often anymore to me but in this moment it happened and absolutely fine for the moment.

“I’m really happy that from time to time – it will not happen a lot.”

No doubt, he’ll be hoping that Sunday will give him that winning feeling again.

