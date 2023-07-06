The Red Devils on Wednesday confirmed Mount’s £60 million transfer from the Blues, with the playmaker saying he made the switch because he believes big things are coming at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount says he joined Manchester United from Chelsea to “win major trophies” under coach Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old Mount, who signed until June 2028, tells United’s website: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.

It's time to write a new chapter.



#️⃣7️⃣ Mount 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 5, 2023

“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.