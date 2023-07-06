Mason Mount says he joined Manchester United from Chelsea to “win major trophies” under coach Erik ten Hag.
The Red Devils on Wednesday confirmed Mount’s £60 million transfer from the Blues, with the playmaker saying he made the switch because he believes big things are coming at Old Trafford.
The 24-year-old Mount, who signed until June 2028, tells United’s website: “It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.
“Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.
“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.
“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”
Handed the famous No.7 jersey, midfielder Mount is United’s first signing ahead of the new season.
But the club is only getting started, with an opening £40m bid for £50m-rated Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana rejected yesterday and Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on their radar.
In other transfer news, rivals Arsenal are set to unveil West Ham captain Declan Rice and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber later this week after reportedly finalising both deals.
Meanwhile, Brentford are ready to make Nottingham Forest’s Wales forward Brennan Johnson their record signing, despite having a £30m knocked back, with Forest demanding a stweige £50m.