Currently on a seven-match losing streak and second from bottom on the Currie Cup table, Western Province are not giving up hopes of making the semifinal of the competition. A glance at the tournament’s log reveals that Province have nine points - 11 behind fourth-placed Griquas with 20 points.

They still have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, but then results have to go their way - including Friday’s visit to the Mbombela Stadium where they’ll face the Pumas. Flanker Marcel Theunissen is vol moed that Province can still make it to the final four. DO OR DIE: WP boss Paarwater He says: “We still think there is a chance to get to semis if we win all our games. Other than that, we play for the pride in this jersey and for the union.

“We haven’t had the best season, so now we want to change this whole season around and make it a good season.” Coach Jerome Paarwater’s team has four games left to get their act together and could use some of the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship stars for the trip to Nelspruit. It’s a blockbuster affair in our #ChampionChallenge Focus Match 🎬



