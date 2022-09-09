Die ding gaan behoorlik ruk in Cape Town this weekend, with the World Cup Sevens taking place at the Cape Town Stadium. Kicking off on Friday at 8.45am when Ireland and Portugal cross swords in the men’s category, the action will continue throughout the weekend and will conclude with the Championship final at 8.54pm on Sunday night.

Hoping to play in that final, hosts’ captain Shakes Soyizwapi says it will be mal if South Africa can possess both the XVs and Sevens world titles. He says: “For us as a team we’re just chasing perfection. This is a standalone tournament – a massive tournament in front of our home crowd and we’re really excited for that. “The fact that it is a knockout tournament doesn’t change the mindset for us. We focus on getting the perfect game and we focus on ourselves as a team and the standards that we uphold. We are chasing that perfect game from game one.

“To be double world champions would be massive. It would be great for the nation. We all know what rugby can do for our country. 🌍 Ready to take on the world



📍 Signal Hill, Cape Town#RWC7s | #HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/lquTOCpQP3 — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 7, 2022 “This our first home Sevens rugby since 2019 here in Cape Town, so as players and a team, the whole system is excited to run out there this weekend and represent our country. “We know how the crowd can get behind us and the fans will really make this tournament. As a team we are really excited.”

SUDDEN PASSING: Willie Los’e Soyizwapi and his teammates open their tournament at the Round-of-16 stage tonight at 7.03pm against the winner of Chile and Germany. On their road to the final, SA could face England in the quarters and New Zealand in the semis. Meanwhile, the tournament got off to a hartseer start with the news that New Zealand commentator Willie Los’e, 55, died in Cape Town where he was preparing to cover the tournament for Sky Sport NZ this weekend.