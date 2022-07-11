Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Manchester United that they could be the first span to see why he’s “in love” with new signing Darwin Nunez. Liverpool and their groot rivals cross swords in a pre-season friendly tomorrow in Bangkok, with it being the first opportunity fans and opponents to see Klopp’s new £85m club-record signing.

It was hoeka when Klopp played against Uruguayan for Liverpool against Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinals last season that the German fell in love with the 22-year-old. PAYDAY: Man United's Ronaldo, right Nunez scored twice - and had two Anfield strikes disallowed - in the Reds’ 6-4 winners on aggregate. The German explains: “It was massively impressive when he played in front of us.

“When you prepare Benfica, you know up to the size of shoes – we know absolutely everything about an opponent, so we know exactly about the quality of Darwin. LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT: Jurgen Klopp, left “But when you see it then live, it was really impressive. “The power and the mix-up with technique, the desire, smart moves, the problems he caused us. “We fell all in love in these two games. A very aggressive South American, it’s a good thing!