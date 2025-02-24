LIVERPOOL were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years when they won the title in 2019-20. But while it was a significant moment in the club’s history, it was a bit of a hollow celebration because it was during the Covid-19 pandemic where people weren’t allowed inside sports stadiums.

Five years on, and Mo Salah and his teammates look headed for another title - and this time they should have their hele fans there to celebrate it with them. Before then, though, they still have to keep their noses in front with 11 games to go and an 11-point buffer on second-placed Arsenal. This after strikes from Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai gave them a 2-0 win over defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday night.

IN CRUISE CONTROL: Liverpool baas Arne Slot Smelling the trophy now, 32-year-old Salah, who has a league-high 30 goals and provided 21 assists in 38 appearances this season, says he and the ouer manne such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold deserve a title. Salah says: “Me and the big guys in the team, we need another title.” As for City coach Pep Guardiola, he knows it’s tickets for his manne.

After yet another defeat, they are in fourth place - 20 points behind the log-leading Reds. But Guardiola remains optimistic about the future and says he saw enough in the match to suggest his manne have a big future ahead of them. Guardiola explains: “If you lose, you have to lose the way we lost [to the Reds].