ARNE Slot admits Liverpool rode their luck to go nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah inspired a controversial 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday. Slot’s span took the lead in the first half when Salah netted with a penalty awarded after Cody Gakpo appeared to trip over his own feet rather than go down from Lewis Cook’s challenge.

Gakpo was barely onside as well, with Bournemouth left outraged after referee Darren England’s on-field decision was upheld by VAR. Bournemouth’s David Brooks was denied an equaliser by an equally tight offside against Milos Kerkez in the build-up. Salah added insult to injury for Bournemouth when he struck again late in the second half to extend Liverpool’s lead over second-placed Arsenal.

The Egypt forward has 21 goals from 23 league games this season, reaching the 20-mark for the fifth time in his English top-flight career. HAPPY: Arne Slot Slot says: “If you want to win here maybe you need a bit of luck because the margins are so small. “Our penalty was just not offside, their goal on 1-1 was on the margin offside, they hit the post twice.