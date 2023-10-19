Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos believes his manne can be top dogs at Afcon next year after their fighting 1-1 away draw against a star-studded Ivory Coast - they have to believe in themselves. South Africa stunned next January’s continental showpiece hosts in the eighth minute with a well-taken goal by Themba Zwane to silence the Abidjan crowd and should have made it 2-0 in the 53rd when Khuliso Mudau fired wide from a tight angle with Lebo Mothiba open in front of goal.

But Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller equalised in the 66th minute before SA were forced to defend with their lives for a moral-boosting draw after a swak goalless stalemate against eSwatini last Friday.



The Belgian coach tells the Safa media team: "As angry as I was last Friday, I am happy and pleased [today]. There was a good mentality on the pitch and they played good football. It wasn't only defending but the way we attacked put Ivory Coast in trouble." After a big result against stars like Wilfried Zaha, Seko Fofana, Evan Ndicka and Franck Kessie, Broos adds: "It's in the team and it must come out. Whoever the opponent is, you have to be at your level.