Reports emerged after England had won the fifth and final Test at the Oval to draw the series 2-2 that they stayed in their dressing room long after the match while Australia waited to have traditional post-match beers.

Apparently England only came out once Pat Cummins and his manne left the stadium, with a source close to the Australia camp telling Fox Sports: “We don’t really care, we’ve got the urn, but after a hard-fought series it is pretty pathetic.”

What a way to bow out….@StuartBroad8 delivering in an Ashes series AGAIN! 🏆



What a player 👏 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/ugM9oSt0xw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2023

Stokes then cleared the air online, saying: “To clarify… our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time events. We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room.”

