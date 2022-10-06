Neil Lennon and Omonia Nicosia are out to heap more pain on Manchester United in Thursday night’s 6.45pm Europa League Group E clash in Cyprus. The Red Devils are still licking their wounds from Sunday’s 6-3 Premier League derby pak from Manchester City and Omonia striker Loizos Loizou and coach Lennon smell blood.

While the team from Cyprus are without a point after two games, they are encouraged by Erik ten Hag’s side’s stuttering form this season. United have proven far from invincible, losing three of their seven domestic games and were beaten by Real Sociedad in their Europa League opener before beating Sheriff Tiraspol last time out to climb to second. And Lennon, who led Scottish giants Celtic to five straight league titles from 2010-14, says: “Every team is beatable on any given day so we must believe we can win. We must endeavour to get something out of the game to give ourselves a foothold in the group.”

PLANS: Omonia’s Neil Lennon Loizou, 19, believes the former Leicester midfielder can mastermind a lelike upset, having led the club to the Cyprus FA Cup at the end of last season after arriving in March. The local lad says: “He always tells us we are not scared of anyone – but we still have to be at our best levels. “He helps us think we’re not playing against one of the best teams in the world, just to play like we always play. He can help us win.