Western Province skipper Wayne Parnell wants his exciting Blitz team to continue entertaining cricket fans in the T20 Challenge when they play twice this weekend.

The Blitz are unbeaten and top the standings after four rounds thanks to some explosive batting, acrobatic fielding and bowling that is blowing the opposition away.

But they are by no means play just to be uitspatlik, as they look to continue their winning form.

Today at 10am, they take on bottom-team the Knights at St George’s Park looking for a victory to keep their closest challengers the Titans at bay before their showdown at the same time tomorrow.

And Parnell says: “I want this team to be brave and entertain everyone watching

“I think certainly in the first four games we’ve managed to do that.

“It’s the brand of cricket we want to play, we want to put smiles on people’s faces and want people watching Western Province.”

T20 Challenge fixtures

Today: Knights v Western Province (10pm), Dolphins v Dragons (2.30pm)

Saturday: W. Province v Titans (10pm), Warriors v Lions (2.30pm)

Sunday: Dolphins v Rocks (10pm), Lions v Knights (2.30pm).

[email protected]