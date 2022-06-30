Saturday’s first Test between South Africa and Wales will be a skop, skiet en donner affair according to Wales coach Wayne Pivac. To beat the Springboks, Pivac believes Wales will have to stop their hosts from winning scrum penalties, find a way to stop their mauls and then beat them in the aerial contest.

Pivac expects a strong performance up front from the backs and halfbacks Faf de Klerk and Elton Jantjies to control the game with the boot. BEWARE: Stephen Jones He explains: “We [have] to make sure we could stop the lineout drive and try to stop the scrum penalties. “You have also got to be good under the high ball. There is going to be a lot of kicking, a lot of clatter, and you have got to fight for everything in those areas of the game as well.”