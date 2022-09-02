Cape Town City striker Wayde Lekay would love to get his maiden goal this weekend - and he reckons scoring against former club TS Galaxy is as good a time as any. With the Citizens down in 12th place in the PSL standings with just five points from six games, new arrival Lekay says victory is all that matters.

🆚 Sekhukhune United

🏆 #DStvPrem

📆 Tuesday 6 September

⏰ 19:30

📺 Not Televised

🏟 Athlone Stadium

He says: "I wanted to come in and create and score goals. "I'm always keen to get off the mark. And why not [against Galaxy].

"It's the next game and we need goals. I'm excited. "But I try to leave those emotions aside. It's about the team and I want to contribute 100 percent."

“It’s the next game and we need goals. I’m excited. “But I try to leave those emotions aside. It’s about the team and I want to contribute 100 percent.” Sights set on Galaxy! 🚀



Having had the week to lick their wounds after last weekend's MTN8 first-round exit to AmaZulu, frustrated boss Eric Tinkler wants to see a new team.

Tinkler says of the challenge against unbeaten fifth-placed Galaxy: “They’ve had a pretty good start, even beating Mamelodi Sundowns. “But we have to continue to believe in what we have been doing.” The Cape’s other PSL team, Stellenbosch FC, meanwhile, host Richard’s Bay at Danie Craven Stadium following their MTN8 exit against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

Weekend’s PSL fixtures Friday: SuperSport v Sundowns (7.30pm). Saturday: Stellenbosch v Richards Bay, Arrows v Chippa, Chiefs v AmaZulu (all 3pm)