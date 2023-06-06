AC Milan’s iconic Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football at the age of 41. After playing in his final match for Milan against Hellas Verona in their season finale on the weekend, a tearful Ibrahimovic told the crowd: “I say goodbye to football but not to you. It’s too difficult, there are too many emotions. I’ll see you around if you are lucky. Forza Milan and goodbye.”

Known as one of the most colourful players in the game, Ibrahimovic is famous not only for his on-field performances, but his famous interviews as well. 🚨 BREAKING: Zlatan Ibrahimović has now decided to retire from professional football with immediate effect.



Incredible player, incredible icon. 🦁![CDATA[]]>👋![CDATA[]]>🏻 pic.twitter.com/UwtqwsyUcZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023 Often referring to himself in the third person, Ibrahimovic, who can also be see in the new Asterix & Obelix movie, started his career at Malmo FF in 1999 and left for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001 before playing for leading European teams including Manchester United, Inter Milan and Milan. Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches quit the national team after Euro 2016, but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

This time around, we're all crying 😢

For the one and only @Ibra_official 🔴⚫#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/NtaWkHbXc3 — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 5, 2023 Former club Man United tweeted of Ibrahimovic’s decision: “A distinguished career for a man like no other. “Congratulations on everything you’ve achieved and all the best in your retirement.” Milan also tweeted: “Forever one of us”.

The club later added a tweet with a picture of Zlatan bowing out, saying: “You bow to no one, King.” San Siro's final tribute to 𝙕![CDATA[]]>𝙡![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙣 𝙄![CDATA[]]>𝙗![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙝![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙢![CDATA[]]>𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙫![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙘́ 🌟#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/9XTYZ0QtNt — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 5, 2023 FAMOUS ZLATAN QUOTES After leaving PSG: “I came like a king, I left like a legend.”

“I do not need a trophy to tell me I am the best.” “The older I get, the better I get. like red wine.” “I can’t help but laugh at how perfect I am.”

“I can play in the eleven positions because a good player can play anywhere.” “When you buy me, you are buying a Ferrari…” “A World Cup without me is nothing to watch, so it is not worth waiting for the World Cup.”

On Rafael van der Vaart accusing him of injuring him on purpose: “I didn’t injure you on purpose and you know that. If you accuse me again I’ll break both your legs, and that time it will be on purpose.” On joining Man U: “I won’t be the King of Manchester, I will be the God of Manchester.” “We usually say that you cannot become a legend before death. But I am a living legend”

Comparing himself to Premier League strikers: “Lions do not compare themselves to humans.” ZLATAN IN SHORT Born: 3 October 1981

Place of birth: Malmo, Sweden Height:1.95m Teams played for and appearances and goals:

1999–2001Malmo FF 40 (16) 2001–2004Ajax 74 (35) 2004–2006Juventus 70(23)

2006–2009Inter Milan 88 (57) 2009–2011 Barcelona 29 (16) 2010–2011 AC Milan (loan)29(14)

2011–2012 AC Milan 32 (28) 2012–2016 PSG 122(113) 2016–2018 Man United33(17)