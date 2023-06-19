Bafana Bafana ace Zakhele Lepasa clinched a confidence-boosting win as they stunned World Cup semifinalists Morocco 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday. The Atlas Lions’ No.2 goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi handed the hosts a shock early lead with a howler after six minutes before Lepasa tucked a rebound three minutes into the second half and Hakim Ziyech pulled on back for Africa’s top-ranked team.

With both nations already qualified for Afcon 2023 in Cote d’Ivoire, the three points took SA to the top of Group K with seven points from their four games - one point ahead of the Moroccans, who play Liberia in September to close out the group. Something to brighten up your Monday!

Honger to produce a top performance in front of 55 000 fans in Jozi, Bafana kicked off with a point to prove. And after new-crowned Caf Champions League winner Percy Tau stood up Noussair Mazrouai on the right wing, the Bafana ace shift onto his left foot and stood up an inswinger to the back post.

But Mohamedi misjudged the flight of the ball and fumbled it into his eie goal. Bafana were buzzing and defended their lead well, with leftback Innocent Maela blocking the gevaarlike combination of Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi. Consolation: Star Hakim Ziyech SA stretched their lead soon after the break when Mihali Mayambela was played in down the left channel, but Mohamedi’s block only fell to Lepasa, who tucked home from just outside the six-yard box.