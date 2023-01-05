Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria says they must go big or go home in Thursday’s mouthwatering Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge (10pm). Down in 10th place on the log, the Blues face City twice this week, with coach Graham Potter’s men travelling to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for their FA Cup third round clash.

While they will be desperate to win both matches, victory in tonight’s clash will close the 10-point gap between the Blues and fourth-placed Manchester United. Set for City. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zBDuQTvrnJ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2023 Coming off a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, Zakaria says of tonight’s match: “I will be ready like always. We’re looking forward to play in a top football match. “Against City, it is always really, really difficult so we will have to play well and score all our chances.

“We will have to do a big game, if we don’t do a big game against Manchester City then it is hard to win.” City, meanwhile, will be desperate themselves, with the defending champions currently eight points behind Arsenal in first place, but with a game in hand. FT. Ending 2022 with a big point on the road! UTT! ✊💙 pic.twitter.com/BTk38VcoCH — Everton (@Everton) December 31, 2022 And after playing to a 1-1 draw with Everton, City playmaker Bernardo Silva says: “We haven’t reached the halfway mark of the Premier League, but it is getting difficult because if you keep slipping the gap can get bigger.