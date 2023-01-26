Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis made history on Tuesday night, becoming the first player to score a century in the SA20. Du Plessis, 38, is still available for the national team in white-ball cricket after retiring from Test cricket in 2021, but has not played a T20I match since December 2020.

This, despite being vuurwarm in this format, finishing the 2021 IPL tournament as the second-highest overall run-scorer and last year’s event in seventh-place. A remarkable innings 🔥 What a way to bring up the first century of the #Betway #SA20 👏



Outstanding stuff Faf 🫡 https://t.co/iAiUDDROBF — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) January 24, 2023 With the SA20 on a week-long break, Du Plessis made sure he could take a lekker rus after smashing an unbeaten 113 off just 58 balls as his Joburg Super Kings beat Durban Giants by five wickets. The second-highest runscorer in the competition with 277 after seven matches, having played one match fewer than leader Jos Butler (285), the tournament’s first centurion says of playing in the SA20: “It’s unbelievable. It’s so good to be playing cricket in South Africa again in front of full crowds.