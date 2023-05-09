The Stormers are holding twee duime vas for Deon Fourie to make a speedy recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in their 33-21 United Rugby Championship quarterfinal win over the Bulls last weekend.
Suffering a fractured eye socket early last month, Fourie only returned to action at the weekend.
His presence in the team was dearly missed - with the Stormers’ breakdown threat being a bit flou without the 36–year-old man known as Brannas.
And with a semifinal coming up against Connacht, who are a known threat at the breakdown, at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers are giving their veteran as much time as needed to recover in time for the match.
Assistant coach Dawie Snyman explains: “We’re gonna give him the full week to make sure he’s 100 percent. He felt his hamstring in the first half and has gone for scans.
“At this stage it looks positive. It’s just about how he can recover from that with a day or two to go still, but hopefully he will be alright.”
One man who will not be ready to return for the Stormers is wing Seabelo Senatla, who was ruled out of the matchday squad on the eve of the match against the Bulls after being involved in a car accident.
Of Senatla’s availability, Snyman says: “I don’t have the full details in terms of what happened. At the moment, Seabelo won’t be available for this game.”