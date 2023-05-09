The Stormers are holding twee duime vas for Deon Fourie to make a speedy recovery from a hamstring injury suffered in their 33-21 United Rugby Championship quarterfinal win over the Bulls last weekend. Suffering a fractured eye socket early last month, Fourie only returned to action at the weekend.

His presence in the team was dearly missed - with the Stormers’ breakdown threat being a bit flou without the 36–year-old man known as Brannas. There’s nothing quite like being part of the action. It’s all kicking off again at DHL Stadium on Saturday in the @Vodacom #URC semifinal.



🎟️ Get your tickets now https://t.co/jzqmKPSPRe#iamastormer #dhldelivers #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/2prSBrBKTX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) May 9, 2023 And with a semifinal coming up against Connacht, who are a known threat at the breakdown, at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, the Stormers are giving their veteran as much time as needed to recover in time for the match. Hoping: Stormers’ Snyman Assistant coach Dawie Snyman explains: “We’re gonna give him the full week to make sure he’s 100 percent. He felt his hamstring in the first half and has gone for scans.