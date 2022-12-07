Proteas interim coach Malibongwa Maketa says he is excited to see what Knights speedster Gerald Coetzee can do in the red-ball colours of the national team. Coetzee, 22, is the only uncapped player in the Proteas squad for the three Tests against their hosts - the first one starting on December 17.

Before then, Maketa, who took over the team after former coach Mark Boucher stepped down following the T20 World Cup, will get to test his squad in a four-dayer against an Australian XI on Friday. Interim #Proteas head coach Malibongwe Maketa is all smiles after the first training session 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/nuHTvKZMbu — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 4, 2022 And Coetzee is one player who excites the coach. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje also spitting fire, Maketa says of his latest speedster: “He is very excited and we are equally excited, he has settled in very well.

“I am lucky in that I worked with him at U19 level and we knew he was going to bring energy and pace. He impressed the guys in the squad, who haven’t seen much of him. Demanding: Malibongwe Maketa “We are excited to see what he’s bringing to the group. He is asking a lot of questions for the more experienced bowlers. “For me as a coach to see a young player who’s willing to learn and try different things is exciting. He is looking forward to the opportunity he is given.”