Proteas interim coach Malibongwa Maketa says he is excited to see what Knights speedster Gerald Coetzee can do in the red-ball colours of the national team.
Coetzee, 22, is the only uncapped player in the Proteas squad for the three Tests against their hosts - the first one starting on December 17.
Before then, Maketa, who took over the team after former coach Mark Boucher stepped down following the T20 World Cup, will get to test his squad in a four-dayer against an Australian XI on Friday.
Interim #Proteas head coach Malibongwe Maketa is all smiles after the first training session 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#AUSvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/nuHTvKZMbu— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 4, 2022
And Coetzee is one player who excites the coach.
With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje also spitting fire, Maketa says of his latest speedster: “He is very excited and we are equally excited, he has settled in very well.
“I am lucky in that I worked with him at U19 level and we knew he was going to bring energy and pace. He impressed the guys in the squad, who haven’t seen much of him.
“We are excited to see what he’s bringing to the group. He is asking a lot of questions for the more experienced bowlers.
“For me as a coach to see a young player who’s willing to learn and try different things is exciting. He is looking forward to the opportunity he is given.”
Of his coaching style, Maketa adds: “For me most important thing is preparation. I know the guys are not liking me at the moment, because we’ve had some really hard sessions.
“Once the game starts, I hand over to the captain [Dean Elgar]. The biggest thing then is how do we support the players and asking ourselves how we can turn the game around and how e can stay on top and giving that information to the players.”
Both Coetzee and Maketa will look to hit the ground running and South African cricket fans will be holding thumbs that they can do so.