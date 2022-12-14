With former Stormers hooker Michael Willemse in their squad, Irish lost their first match of the tournament to Montpellier 32-27 last week despite leading 24-8 at one stage.

London Irish’s director of rugby Declan Kidney has warned the Stormers that his team won’t be vriendelike visitors to the Mother City this week.

With Agustin Creevy red-carded in the clash, Irish are understandably upset about the result and now wants to make dinge reg against the Stormers.

Kidney tells the team’s website: “Our players are ambitious; it doesn’t matter where we’re playing or who we’re playing against – we’re there to win.

“That’s the disappointment that was palpable in the dressing room, we have to harness that frustration and use it in the right way [against the Stormers].”