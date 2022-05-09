Manchester United’s humiliation was completed at Brighton by a 4-0 pak which ended their hopes of a top-four Premier League season. Currently on 58 points, the Red Devils can only finish the campaign with 61 points, which will be their swakste total in the Prem era.

With 11 defeats this term and just 16 wins, they will also finish with the most losses and fewest victories in a league campaign. Goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard took their total to 56 conceded for the term - their worst defensive performance in a season, with still a game to play. UNSTOPPABLE: Brighton celebrate Caicedo smashed home the opener after 15 minutes from the edge of the area with the Seagulls drukking hard, before they threatened to make it three before the break.

But four minutes into the second half, Cucurella finished off a move with strike into the roof of the net, before Gross danced inside the box to beat David de Gea and Leandro Trossard forced a fourth with 30 minutes to play. Even with the goals flying in, interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s manne were lucky not to concede more as their gatvol travelling fans chanted that “they weren’t fit to wear the shirt”. A broken Bruno Fernandes, who captained the side, agreed with the fans, admitting: “I include myself in that.