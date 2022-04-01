Proteas women’s captain Sune Luus says their 137-run World Cup semifinal defeat to England on Thursday, is a hard pill to swallow.

In search of the country’s first ever appearance at a Cricket World Cup, South Africa again choked on the big stage after winning the toss and deciding to put England in to bat.

England opener Danni Wyatt then produced a superb batting display at the top of the order, scoring 129 runs off 125 as they posted 293/8.

SA were always going to sukkel getting the winning runs, and with Sophie Ecclestone (6/36) at her best, they could only get 156 all out.

Luus says: “Obviously it’s a very sad changing room, different to all of our games that we've been playing.

“It’s going to be a hard pill to swallow this one especially just in the way we lost. I felt like that was a bit disappointing.”

England now face Australia in the final on Sunday at 2.30am.

