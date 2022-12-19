Argentina were crowned world champions after beating holders France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the most epic of World Cup finals ended 3-3 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday night. In a game that had almost alles happen - from a Lionel Messi brace, Kylian Mbappe’s first tournament final hattrick since England’s Geoff Hurst in 1966 and a penalty shootout, the Albiceleste got their hands on the trophy for the third time and the first since 1986.

The #FIFAWorldCup Champions club has a glorious new entrant 🇦🇷



First-half goals from Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria had the South Americans with one hand on the trophy at 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go. Having rattled Les Bleus, Ousmane Dembele clipped Di Maria in the box in the 23rd minute and Messi did the rest.



Lionel Messi does it again for Argentina ✅



With the French reeling, a brilliant 36th-minute team move was cooly finished by Di Maria.

But with France looking dead and buried and without a shot on target, Nicolas Otamendi brought down substitute Marcus Thuram inside the box and Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 80th minute. And 97 seconds later, the PSG star tied up the game with a spectacular volley from the edge of the area. ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!!!!!!!



🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯![CDATA[]]>🤯



Mbappe scores twice in two minutes to hurl France back into it!



With the game turned on its head, it was Argentina on the ropes, but they managed to make it to extra time.